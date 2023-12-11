What Happened With NIO Stock Today?

Loading... Loading...

NIO Inc. NIO shares traded higher on Monday. The move represented a rebound following a pullback last week.

What To Know: Nio stock's most recent rise began in early December, encouraged by the company's third-quarter earnings report and forecast.

Shares pushed higher following a report suggesting the company plans to spin off its battery manufacturing unit, possibly projected for the end of the year with valuation to be determined at a later date.

However, shares were pushed lower last week on a report suggesting the company is considering more job cuts which aim to cut costs and improve efficiency.

The company had previously announced a 10% workforce reduction only weeks before.

Despite last week's pullback, shares of Nio regained by over 4% on Monday.

Related Link: Top 10 Google Searches For Events, People In 2023: War In Israel, Titanic Sub, Hurricanes, Shootings, Damar Hamlin, Travis Kelce And More Of Big Interest Around The World

NIO Price Action: Shares of NIO were up 4.07% at $7.68 at the close of the market, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Stefan Schweihofer from Pixabay