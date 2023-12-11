Why Pinterest Stock Gained Today

Loading... Loading...

Pinterest, Inc. PINS shares are trading higher on Monday after RBC Capital upgraded the stock and raised its price target. Here's what you need to know.

The Details: RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded Pinterest from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $32 to $46.

Erickson noted the competition among rivals in both intent and impulse-based advertising spaces, areas where Pinterest has significant potential for growth. He also highlighted the perception among advertisers that direct links are key to driving conversions and value, and pointed out how Pinterest's attribution and reporting capabilities have been improved through these direct links.

Additionally, Erickson mentioned that Amazon 3p ads have seen a threefold increase in their share of total ads. He considered this a positive sign for Pinterest, stating that they are "likely to push CPM's in front of potential adverse advertiser spending changes."

Erickson further emphasized that Pinterest stands to gain from Amazon's scenario of having more demand for ads than supply.

Price Action: Shares of PINS closed 1.29% higher at $35.36 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay