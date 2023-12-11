Elon Musk Says Bookmarked Content Will Soon Become Searchable On X

Loading... Loading...

Responding to a user on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, who acquired the social media platform for $44 billion last year, announced a new feature.

What Happened: A graphic designer at Dogecoin DOGE/USD who goes by the name DogeDesigner on the platform, shared a screen recording of Bookmark feature on X saying that users use this to save "posts over 65 million times per day."

This information was shared by X CEO Linda Yaccarino last month, when she revealed that the usage of bookmarking posts is up by 30% in just three months.

In response to DogeDesigner's post, Musk revealed that bookmarked content will be "searchable soon."

As of now, users can save or "bookmark" posts for later reference. However, finding specific posts out of the entire pile of extensive bookmarks may get challenging. The tech billionaire's latest statement hints at an upcoming feature that will allow users to search through their saved posts in a much more convenient manner.

Why It's Important: Musk's X has reportedly been witnessing substantial loss in ad revenue. In October it was reported that the social media platform's valuation stood at $19 billion, less than half the price Musk paid at the time of acquisition.

Meanwhile, the tech billionaire has been facing backlash for sharing an antisemitic theory on X, which led to advertisers pausing their spending on the site.

Musk and X are also facing a lawsuit by former Twitter security head Alan Rosa, who has claimed that his termination was unjust and a result of cost-cutting strategies that risked regulatory compliance.

