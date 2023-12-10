Mark Cuban Shares Three Supplements He Takes To Keep Himself Sharp

Loading... Loading...

With all of his many ventures, Mark Cuban, the celebrated billionaire investor who is set to sell a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks, reportedly keeps to a routine to stay on top of his game.

According to Business Insider, Cuban, who launched his own drug company in January 2022, takes three essential supplements daily to maintain his health.

Melatonin

Cuban incorporates melatonin into his nightly routine to aid his sleep. Melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep/wake cycle, has been shown to help individuals fall asleep quicker and enjoy longer sleep durations.

Vitamin D

Joining other health-conscious figures, Cuban also consumes a daily supplement of vitamin D. This vital vitamin plays a crucial role in calcium absorption, which is essential for strong bone health.

Also Read: How Being A 'Lousy Employee' Fueled Mark Cuban's Success: "I Was A Know-It-All"

After discovering his vitamin D levels were low, Cuban told Business Insider he began supplementing, which has since brought his levels back to a desirable range.

Vitamin E

Cuban's regimen also includes vitamin E, an antioxidant found in various foods. This vitamin can offer several health benefits, such as slowing down cellular aging, boosting the immune system, and improving blood vessel health. While vitamin E deficiency is rare in the U.S., supplementation can be beneficial for overall health, according to Business Insider.

Now Read: Mark Cuban Reveals His Biggest Missed Investment That Cost Him Billions

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock