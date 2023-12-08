Former OpenAI Board Member Her Side Of The Altman-Saga: 'Our Goal In Firing Sam Was To Strengthen OpenAI'

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of recent upheavals at artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, board member Helen Toner has resigned. This comes after a series of events involving the dismissal and subsequent reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman.

What Happened: As reported in a recent Wall Street Journal interview, Toner, an Australian academic, clarified that Sam Altman’s initial dismissal from his CEO position was due to a loss of trust, not due to issues of safety.

"Our goal in firing Sam was to strengthen OpenAI and make it more able to achieve its mission," she said.

This decision led to a backlash from employees and a period of unrest within the company. Amid this crisis, Toner, along with other board members, stepped down, leading to Altman’s return.

The board’s decision to let Altman go was met with initial confusion and frustration as the specifics were not disclosed. It was later uncovered that Altman and Toner disagreed over a paper she co-authored on AI safety, which Altman viewed as harmful to OpenAI. Altman’s subsequent efforts to persuade the board to dismiss Toner further strained his relationship with the board.

See Also: IBM Believes Its New ‘Heron’ Chip Is The First Step To Build A Quantum Computer More Powerful Than A Billion Connected Supercomputers

Despite the turmoil, Toner insisted that their actions were consistent with OpenAI’s mission. She argued that their decision to oust Altman was aimed at bolstering the organization. However, the aftermath showed a significant split within the company, with many employees supporting the ousted CEO.

Following the controversy, Toner has become a symbol of the tension between those advocating for AI safety and those pushing for technological progress within OpenAI. Despite the internal discord, Toner remains dedicated to the nonprofit mission of OpenAI.

Why It Matters: This is the latest twist in a series of dramatic events within OpenAI. There have been rumors and allegations of Altman neglecting AI safety, contributing to the existing drama. The ongoing saga has shed light on the internal conflicts within the AI firm, highlighting the delicate balance between advocating for AI safety and fostering technological advancement.

Read Next: Verizon’s New Bundle Gets You Netflix And Max For $10 A Month, But There’s A Catch

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.