What's Going On With Fluence Energy Shares?

Loading... Loading...

Fluence Energy Inc FLNC shares traded lower Thursday afternoon. The company late Tuesday disclosed a secondary offering of 18 million shares of Class A common stock by existing controlling stockholders. Fluence Energy itself isn't selling any shares or gaining proceeds from this offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Morgan Stanley are managing the offering and have the flexibility to sell the shares using various methods and markets at current or negotiated prices.

See Also: Top Performing ETFs Right Now And Where To Buy Them

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FLNC has a 52-week high of $31.32 and a 52-week low of $14.70.