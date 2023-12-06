Why ChargePoint Stock Is Moving Today

Loading... Loading...

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading higher by 8% to $2.14 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is trading higher in anticipation of the company's third-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint is expected to report an EPS loss of 22 cents on revenue of $122.408 million.

What Else Is Going On?

ChargePoint stock is otherwise trading near all-time lows after the company in November reported preliminary third-quarter results and announced a new CEO.

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ChargePoint last month reported lower-than-expected revenue due to several factors like market pressures, delivery delays and economic conditions in North America and Europe.

Their revenue is anticipated to range between $108 million to $113 million, significantly below the initial forecast of $150 million to $165 million...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CHPT has a 52-week high of $13.65 and a 52-week low of $1.79.