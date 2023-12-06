Lucid Unveils New Strategy To Up Sales, Lower Cash Burn: Fewer Models, Lower Starting Price, More Customization

Loading... Loading... Loading...

California-headquartered EV maker Lucid Group Inc LCID on Tuesday announced that it has shaken up its 2024 Lucid Air lineup in a bid to bring down the starting price on its vehicles and appeal to a wider consumer base in the North American market. The changes include lower starting prices, fewer models, and more customization options.

Models: The Air lineup now consists of 4 models instead of five- Pure, Touring, Grand Touring, and Sapphire. The company will let go of the all-wheel drive version of the Pure and the Air Grand Touring Performance.

Pricing: While the Pure version will now start from $77,400, the Air Touring will start from $85,900. Though Lucid said that the Grand Touring will come with a lower price starting next year, the exact price will only be announced in early 2024. The company added that its range and total battery capacity would also be announced then.

Customization Options: Interested customers can now avail of front seats with ventilation and massage on the Pure or 20-way power front seats. Touring and Grand Touring customers can also avail of the fathom blue paint exteriors on their vehicles.

“By listening to owners and prospective customers, I’m delighted that we can now provide such compelling choices. For example, it’s now possible to order an Air Pure with massaging seats or even an Air Grand Touring with a metal roof,” company CEO Peter Rawlinson said.

Why It Matters: During the company’s third-quarter earnings, Lucid said that it is now looking to produce only 8,000-8,500 vehicles this year, down from its earlier projection of over 10,000 units, owing to low sales. The company delivered only 1,457 vehicles in the last quarter and reported a quarterly loss of 28 cents per share.

