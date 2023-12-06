Biden Administration Awards $110M In Grants To Reduce Vehicle-Wildlife Accidents

Loading... Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, the Biden-Harris administration announced the allocation of a grant of $110 million for projects aimed at minimizing vehicle collisions with wildlife.

What Happened: The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) under the U.S. Department of Transportation has unveiled plans to distribute $110 million for 19 wildlife crossing initiatives in 17 states, including four Indian Tribes. The funded projects will involve the construction of wildlife crossings over and beneath busy roads, installing fencing, and acquiring tracking and mapping tools.

The FHWA estimates that wildlife-vehicle collisions lead to approximately 200 human deaths and 26,000 injuries each year in the U.S. The economic impact of these accidents, including loss of income, medical expenses, property damage, and more, surpasses $10 billion annually.

“Every year, too many Americans are injured or killed in crashes involving cars and wildlife, especially in rural areas – but President Biden is tackling this challenge through these first-ever roadway safety grants,” commented U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt also said, “These roadway safety investments will ensure that motorists and wildlife get to their destinations safely and are a win-win for safety and the environment.”

Why It Matters: The players whose projects were selected for grants include the Arizona Department of Transportation, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Colorado Department of Transportation, Stillaguamish Tribe in Washington State, California Department of Transportation, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Wyoming received $24.4 million to construct an overpass, several underpasses, and wildlife fencing along 30 miles of a rural highway corridor. Arizona, likewise, received $24 million to increase habitat connectivity for local specials, including the elk.

Photo by Trevor Bexon on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla Bull Gary Black Says Cybertruck Getting ‘Insane’ Consumer Interest: ‘Forget About Customers Canceling Their Deposits…’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.