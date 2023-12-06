'We Need To Talk,' Responds Javier Milei After Elon Musk Shares Video Which Features President-Elect Critiquing Equality, Social Justice

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Just weeks after getting embroiled into a controversy for sharing an antisemitic post, Elon Musk's X profile has once again come under scrutiny after he shattered a video of Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei's bold critique of social justice.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Musk took his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and shared a clip of an interview of the Argentinian President Milei with political commentator Jorge Asís with his more than 165 million followers.

The clip was created by Milei Explains, an account which shares clips of Milei's interviews and speeches with added English subtitles.

In the video, Milei can be heard quoting influential economists like Milton Friedman and John Stuart Mill. Milei quoted one of Friedman's statements from "Free To Choose" — “A society that puts equality before freedom will get neither. A society that puts freedom before equality will get a high degree of both.”

The President-elect of Argentina appeared to oppose the idea that an obsessive pursuit of equality leads to a society of looters.

"Even John Stuart Mill pointed this out: A society that obsesses with equality sooner or later becomes a society of looters and falls apart," he said in the video, adding, "That is the story of Argentina."

Additionally, Milei disparaged the notion of social justice, branding it as a mechanism for arbitrary wealth redistribution wielded by those in power.

Why It's Important: This isn't the first time that Musk seems to have endorsed Milei’s viewpoints. The tech billionaire had earlier promoted an interview between Milei and Tucker Carlson, indicating an interest in the President-elect's politician’s perspectives.

Moreover, after Musk's endorsement on Tuesday, Milei also appears to have seized the moment and responded to his post saying, “We need to talk, Elon…”

