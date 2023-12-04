Why Ethereum Classic Is Moving

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD is trading higher by 7.8% to $19.87 over the trailing week. Several altcoins have been volatile amid recent, broader strength in cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin BTC/USD recently soared above $40,000 following MicroStrategy's mammoth purchase of 16,130 Bitcoins worth $608 million, each at an average price of $36,785. This substantial acquisition reinforced both Bitcoin's worth and investor trust. MicroStrategy's total Bitcoin stash now amounts to 174,530 coins bought at an average of $30,252 per coin.

Additionally, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) opened a forum for the public to comment on a proposed rule change that could allow asset management firm Fidelity to offer shares of its spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund... Read More

Why This Matters To Litecoin Investors

Fidelity Investments' Ethereum ETF news may not directly impact Ethereum Classic's market, but it reflects growing institutional interest in crypto, potentially boosting sentiment for Ethereum Classic.

As institutions show confidence through investments like MicroStrategy's significant Bitcoin purchase, it often creates a positive ripple effect across cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum Classic.

This increased confidence could attract more interest and investment in Ethereum Classic due to the positive market sentiment.

