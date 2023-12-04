Researchers Develop AI Laser Camera For Remote Heartbeat Detection That Might Replace Stethoscopes

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In a groundbreaking development, scientists have engineered a laser camera that can remotely monitor a person’s heartbeat, potentially revolutionizing the landscape of healthcare monitoring.

What Happened: A team of researchers from Glasgow University have devised a unique system that harnesses the power of AI and quantum technologies. The Guardian reports that this laser camera is designed to detect potential cardiovascular diseases by reading heartbeats from a distance.

Professor Daniele Faccio from the university’s Advanced Research Centre suggested that this innovative technology could be installed in public spaces like malls or even homes, enabling individuals to monitor their health. Additionally, this tool could aid in the early detection of diseases such as Alzheimer’s by identifying changes in gait.

Faccio’s team has developed a system that comprises high-speed cameras capable of capturing 2,000 frames per second. The system projects a laser beam onto a person's throat and uses the reflections to measure skin movements when blood is pumped through the main artery.

According to Faccio, AI is instrumental in isolating the vibrations caused solely by a person's heartbeat, filtering out other vibrations. The system has reportedly demonstrated high accuracy and could potentially be used for biometric identification.

In their quest to refine their technology further, the team has initiated a startup, LightHearted AI. They aim to prepare the technology for deployment outside of hospitals and GP surgeries by next year.

Why It Matters: This breakthrough technology brings forth a new horizon in remote healthcare monitoring. Enabling heartbeat monitoring from a distance could potentially replace traditional methods like stethoscopes.

Furthermore, with its capability to detect early signs of diseases like Alzheimer’s, it could significantly aid in early diagnosis and timely treatment. Initiating the startup LightHearted AI is a promising step towards making this technology accessible to the public, taking healthcare monitoring to a whole new level.

