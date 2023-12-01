OpenAI Investor Vinod Khosla Works 80 Hours A Week, Will Use Peter Thiel's Anti-Aging Methods If They Work

Loading... Loading... Loading...

OpenAI investor and Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla said that even at 68, he works 80 hours a week and intends to do so for the next 25 years.

What Happened: Khosla said he would even try and extend his life using Peter Thiel's anti-aging methods if they work, just so he can continue to work and invest in companies.

Khosla was on The Cerebral Valley podcast where he underlined that he will continue his grind for as long as his health permits. He founded his investment firm Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. KVSA and says he will continue to invest for the next 25 years.

"I’ve seen too many people retire and grow old. So, I clearly plan to do — health permitting — this for the next 25 years," Khosla said.

See Also: Vinod Khosla Net Worth & Insider Trades

Clearly, Khosla does not believe in the concept of financial independence, retire early (FIRE), which is fast gaining prominence amongst the new generation. "I have this saying ‘You grow old when you retire, you don’t retire when you grow old'. I’ve seen too many people retire and grow old," Khosla said.

While Khosla is worth under $5 billion, according to Forbes, he intends to invest just like Warren Buffet does even at 93.

Buoyed by the success of his early investment of $50 million in OpenAI, Khosla's investment firm is in the final stages of raising $3 billion to invest in startups. This comes at a time when venture capital funding for startups fell off a cliff earlier this year.

The billionaire investor backed OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman amidst the recent saga that saw him ousted in a ‘palace coup,' only to be brought back and reinstated eventually, thanks to some deft handling by Microsoft Corp. MSFT CEO Satya Nadella.

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Work-Life Balance: Amidst constant talk about the need for a work-life balance and 40-hour work weeks, Khosla remains passionate at an age when many people retire.

"This is so much fun and so impactful. I still work 80 hours a week, easily," he said.

Khosla's 80-hour work weeks might look crazy in isolation, but he is not the only one to do so.

Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk has endorsed 80-hour work weeks multiple times in the past. He has even pulled 120-hour weeks when his company was struggling with production challenges back in 2019.

However, Musk is not exactly happy about it. "2018 felt like aging five years in one. It was really intense," he said back then.

"You're gonna go a little bonkers if you work 120 hours a week. 80 hours is pretty sustainable," he added.

Read Next: ‘It’s Repulsive To Me’: AI Expert Timnit Gebru Says She’d Rather Go Back To Google That Fired Her Than Join OpenAI Board

Image Via Flickr