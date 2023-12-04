Inflated Egos, Mistrust And More: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Opens Up About Feud With Elon Musk

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In an intriguing turn of events, once close allies, Sam Altman and Elon Musk, CEOs of OpenAI and Tesla Inc. respectively, find themselves amid a heated conflict.

What Happened: An escalating feud between the two tech moguls, who were once united in their vision for AI, Fortune reported. Their joint venture, OpenAI, was launched in 2015 as a counterforce to Google’s AI dominance. Yet, their relationship has soured, with the pair now publicly clashing on various platforms.

In a Sunday New York Times article, Altman elaborated on the reasons for their fallout, pointing to disagreement, mistrust, and inflated egos as the key culprits. The escalating conflict seems paradoxical, considering their common goal of propelling AI technology forward.

The rift was initiated when Microsoft Corporation poured billions into OpenAI, and Altman subsequently formed a for-profit entity under the original non-profit OpenAI. Musk, who had exited OpenAI in 2018, expressed his disapproval at this shift in direction.

The tension was further ignited by Musk’s recent unveiling of the AI chatbot Grok, developed by his startup xAI, aimed to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This move sparked a series of sharp exchanges between Altman and Musk regarding their respective AI offerings.

Altman, while recognizing Musk’s contribution in attracting top-tier AI talent to OpenAI, also voiced his discontent with Musk’s approach. The outcome and duration of this feud remain to be seen.

