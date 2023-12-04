Democratic Congresswoman Sparks Controversy With Ad Encouraging Supporters To Vote On The Wrong Day

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), who is contesting for Mayor of Houston, inadvertently promoted an incorrect voting date in her campaign ad.

What Happened: The campaign ad by Jackson Lee, which was aired in Houston’s TV markets, encouraged supporters to cast their votes “on or before December 7th.” However, the actual date of Houston’s mayoral runoff election, in which Jackson Lee is a participant, is slated for Dec. 9, reported The Hill

In the ad, Jackson Lee highlighted her accomplishments during her tenure in Congress and city council. The video concluded with a graphic that showed the incorrect date of the election.

Jackson Lee, who has been representing Texas' 18th district since 1995, is currently vying against State Sen. John Whitmire (D-Texas) in a race centered on crime, infrastructure, and potential budget deficits, as stated by The Associated Press. The Hill has reportedly reached out to Jackson Lee's campaign for a response.

Why It Matters: The erroneous date in the campaign ad comes at a time when the focus of the mayoral race in Houston is largely on crime. The issue of rising crime rates has been a prominent discussion point in political circles, especially in the wake of House Republicans highlighting the issue of violent crimes in Washington D.C. They held the city’s Democratic leadership accountable for the escalating crimes, arguing that lax policies by law enforcement and prosecutors are contributing to the crime surge.

