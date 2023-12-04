Starship Third Flight Coming Soon? Elon Musk Vexed That 'We Are Still A Puny One Planet Civilization'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday again contemplated his dreams of making humans a multiplanetary species, leaving space enthusiasts dwelling on what is in store for the company’s biggest rocket Starship.

What Happened: “It vexes me that we are still a puny one planet civilization!,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Human civilization is still a tiny startup in the grand scheme of things,” he added.

Musk has often reiterated the dream of carrying people to Mars. SpaceX’s Starship is key to that journey However, neither of the recent two flight attempts of the Starship was a success.

Why It Matters: The Starship's second liftoff on Nov. 18 saw successful stage separation, but the booster experienced an explosion shortly afterward.

The spacecraft lost contact with SpaceX after reaching an altitude of nearly 150 kilometers, failing to complete the test launch's goal of a round-trip flight to space with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

However, despite this setback, Musk is optimistic.

“Starship Flight 3 hardware should be ready to fly in 3 to 4 weeks,” Musk wrote on X a day after the second Starship launch.

Created with artificial intelligence on MidJourney and Official SpaceX Photos on Flickr

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reacts To Video Featuring Gun-Wielding Optimus Robot: ‘We Could Make It Real, But…’