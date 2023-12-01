Apple's iPhone Takes Reality-Bending Photo, Spooks User After Showing Three Versions Of Same Woman

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhones are amongst some of the best phones out there when it comes to photography. However, they seem to be capable of bending realities as well.

What Happened: A bride-to-be received the shock of her life when a photo she captured using her iPhone showed three different versions of her.

Tessa Coates, an actor and comedian from the U.K., had a panic attack after she looked at a photo of herself trying on a wedding dress.

"The fabric of reality crumbled. This is a real photo, not photoshopped, not a panorama, not a Live Photo," Coates said in her Instagram post.

But what exactly is going on? Coates' post shows three different reflections of her. The first one showing her from the back is the real version, while the two reflections in the mirror are completely different from the real one.

See Also: YouTuber Creates A Discount Vision Pro For Less Than $1000 While Apple Gears Up To Launch Real Thing Next Year

If you observe closely, Coates only has one hand down straight in reality. However, the reflections show her in different poses – the first one shows her hands folded, while the second one has both her hands down.

No wonder Coates was freaked out – imagine looking at a photo later where there are three different versions of yourself.

So, What Happened?

Coates visited an Apple store and sought the help of Genius Bar to figure out what was going on.

Loading... Loading... Loading...

While it is spooky to think there are alternate versions of yourself, the explanation is rather simple: iPhones, and many modern phones for that matter, like Google Pixel, take a burst of photos every time you tap the shutter button.

Once that is done, the iPhone uses computational photography and AI algorithms to pick the best photo automatically.

In this case, though, what happened was the AI used by the iPhone was not able to understand that Coates' reflections in the mirrors were different from her real version.

"It's made like an AI decision and it stitched those two photos together," an Apple technician named Roger told Coates, adding that this was a "one in a million" incident.

The next time you see different versions of yourself in the mirror, remember this story and don't freak out.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Microsoft Is Planning To Launch Xbox Mobile Gaming Store To Take On Apple And Google\

Apple store. Photo via Shutterstock