Why Polar Power Stock (POLA) Is Down 50% Today

Polar Power Inc POLA shares are trading lower by 50% to $0.42 Friday morning after the company set the price for its public offering of 4 million shares of common stock at $0.40 per share, aiming to generate $1.6 million in gross proceeds.

The company may offer an additional 600,000 shares or pre-funded warrants to the underwriters.

The offering is anticipated to close on December 5, pending standard closing requirements. ThinkEquity serves as the exclusive underwriter for this offering.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Polar Power has a 52-week high of $2.22 and a 52-week low of $0.40.