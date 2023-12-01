Nancy Pelosi Mocked AOC Because Of Her Young Age, New York Lawmaker Alleges In New Book: 'I Have Protest Signs Older Than You In My Basement'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) alleged that her experience in Congress was made difficult by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

What Happened: AOC, in a book centered on her political journey, said she was often singled out by Pelosi due to her age, HuffPost The Guardian, citing an advanced copy of Ryan Grim‘s book.

“The amount of times she told me that stupid ‘I have protest signs older than you in my basement' sh*t. Like yeah but mine don't collect dust."

AOC secured a seat in the House in 2018, representing a district in New York City. At the age of 30, she made history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Over time, she has gained recognition for her progressive political stance and bold actions, such as actively participating in various protests.

Why It Matters: Pelosi, a seasoned lawmaker, has had a notable rift with AOC and other progressives in the Democratic Party. In 2018, AOC joined environmental activists in staging a sit-in at Pelosi’s office, advocating for legislative action to tackle climate change.

AOC in 2019 told The Washington Post that she believed Pelosi had specifically targeted "newly elected women of color."

When Pelosi stepped down from her leadership position, AOC feared her troubles would persist. However, she told Grim that her experience has since improved significantly. "I thought things would get worse," AOC says.

"I thought a lot of my misery was due to leadership more broadly having a thing against me. But … my life has completely transformed. It's crazy. And it's that that made me realize it was kind of just [Pelosi] the whole time."

The book, titled "The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution," is set for release on Dec. 5.

