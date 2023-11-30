What's Going On With Aditxt Inc Stock?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares are blasting higher Thursday despite a lack of company-specific news. Despite today's gains, the stock remains down by more than 20% over the last month.

What To Know:

Aditxt shares are down from a premarket high of $8.27 and are moving on very heavy trading volume Thursday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 4.87 million shares have already been traded in the session, compared to the stock's 100-day average volume of just over 189 thousand shares. ADTX has a float of only slightly more than 440 thousand shares.

Aditxt, Inc. is a life sciences company that develops, builds, and grows innovations with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system. It develops products designed to induce tolerance to transplanted organs.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Aditxt shares are trading well below the stock's 50-day moving average of $8.52 and near its 52-week low of $3.27

ADTX Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Aditxt shares are up 28% at $4.50 at the time of publication.

