GOP Presidential Candidate's Top Aide Jumps Ship To Join Trump Campaign: 'I Think This Is Best For Both'

A key aide to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy defected to former President Donald Trump‘s campaign over the weekend.

What Happened: Brian Swensen formally quit his position as national political director for Ramaswamy’s campaign and has now aligned himself with the Trump camp, according to CNN.

Swensen is set to operate in the early-voting states, particularly in Nevada, as per sources familiar with the situation.

Ramaswamy’s spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, expressed gratitude to Swensen for his contributions and wished him well. “We absolutely love Brian and completely wish him the best,” McLaughlin said.

“I think this is best for both campaigns.”

Mike Biundo, a senior advisor, will now oversee Swensen’s former duties within Ramaswamy’s campaign in New Hampshire, added McLaughlin.

Why It Matters: This move comes as another blow to Ramaswamy’s campaign, which has been struggling to pick up pace despite Ramaswamy’s efforts to align himself with Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination. Earlier in the month, Brandon Goodyear, the campaign’s videographer, also left the Ramaswamy team.

The former President continued to lead the field of GOP presidential candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The latest Morning Consult poll of GOP voters showed Trump with a comfortable 50-point lead over his Republican opponents. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ranked second with 14% of support from GOP voters and Ramaswamy trailed Nikki Haley with 6% support in the fourth spot.

