What's Going On With Apple Stock?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 0.5% to $189.44 Wednesday afternoon, despite overall market strength for the session. Among headlines for the tech giant Wednesday, the company is looking to end its partnership with Goldman Sachs, aiming to dissolve the collaboration within the next 12 to 15 months, per a WSJ report.

This move comes after nearly four years of jointly launching a digital credit card service in 2019. The termination will affect both the credit card service and a savings account product introduced recently.

Despite an earlier extension of their partnership until 2029 in 2022, Apple is now proposing to sever ties with Goldman Sachs.

What Else Is Going On?

Additionally, per a Tuesday report, Apple is apparently creating a more affordable version of its Vision Pro headset, aiming to reduce production costs by about 50%.

They're developing four versions in total but intend to release two, with one maintaining the premium features of the original headset

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple Inc has a 52-week high of $198.23 and a 52-week low of $124.17.