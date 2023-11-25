Loading... Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump‘s niece Mary Trump, who is one of his harshest critic, took aim at her uncle and delved into his psychology in a recent interview.

What Happened: Donald Trump is a “grifter, a not intelligent person and he doesn’t care about anybody other than himself,” said Mary Trump in an “New Republic” interview moderated by political commentator Molly Jong-Fast. In 2016, people underestimated the deep strain of American racism and misogyny and how many people in the country didn’t care about anybody else, she said.

People did not identify with Donald Trump’s strength but with his weakness, Mary Trump said. “They identify with the fact that this guy is a loser who’s failed up, and they identify with the fact that he gets away with everything,” she said.

One of the biggest scams is the myth that Donald Trump was a successful businessman, Mary Trump, who is a psychologist said. They say he is champion of working men, she said, adding that somebody made that up about him. “People support him because they love who he hates,” she said.

“So he was able to tap into this white grievance in a way nobody else did,” Mary Trump said.

The reason why Donald Trump acts like a dry drunk is his insecurity, his niece said. ” This is a man who knows on an unconscious level that he is absolutely nothing of what he claims to be; he knows and feels this very deeply, that he’s unworthy, that he’s unaccomplished, and that he’s terrified,” she noted.

Reckoning Come Now: As Donald Trump looks all set to be the Republican nominee for the 2024 elections, Mary Trump weighed in on his mindset back in 2016 and now. All the circumstances have changed, she said, adding, “he’s under the kind of stress he has never been before.”

“So the context is different,” Mary Trump said. Donald Trump is being threatened legally in a way he never has been before,” she said. The reckoning is just coming now, she added. Mary Trump, however, cautioned that one of the mistakes people made in 2016 was thinking her uncle couldn’t possibly win because everyone knew he was a “fraud – a vicious, vile racist fraud.”

Offering a glimpse into Donald Trump’s psychology, his niece said, “the vast majority of Donald’s psychic energy is spent keeping himself from learning the truth about himself. Some of it operates on the unconscious basis, she said. That’s why whenever any threatening truths emerges about him, he overreacts, she added.

The fact that Donald Trump appeared in the New York civil trial case is the first sign that he cares about it, that this is the existential threat he needs to avoid at all costs, Mary Trump said. Secondly, he believed that he still had what it takes to change the narrative.

