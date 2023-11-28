Tech Conference Scandal: Microsoft, Amazon Execs Pull Out After Allegations Of Host Fabricating Phony Female Speakers

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The forthcoming DevTernity tech conference has become embroiled in controversy following allegations of false female speaker profiles, leading to several prominent tech executives withdrawing from the event.

What Happened: Eduards Sizovs, the person responsible for organizing the DevTernity conference, has been facing criticism over accusations of creating counterfeit female speaker profiles, reported Bloomberg.

Sizovs conceded to auto-generating a phony profile when a female speaker withdrew but asserted it was a placeholder and not intended to portray a more diverse conference.

Gergely Orosz, a widely followed tech newsletter author, discovered the false profiles and informed attendees via social media.

Upon the disclosure, numerous tech executives withdrew from the virtual developer event.

Prominent leaders, including Microsoft Corporation’s Scott Hanselman and ex-Google developer advocate Kelsey Hightower, have withdrawn their participation.

Moreover, Amazon Web Services’ Kristine Howard, who would have been the only female speaker, has also verified her withdrawal through email, the report noted.

Reports suggest that almost half of the 23 listed speakers for the event have withdrawn, based on social media posts and panelist interviews. Representatives from Atlassian Corp. and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV have also canceled their appearances.

Why It Matters: This incident further highlights the ongoing struggle to achieve diversity in the tech sector.

According to a July 2023 Wiley report, economic uncertainty has been challenging diversity efforts in the tech workforce, with 62% of IT leaders stating that the economy has been slowing down Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion or DEI initiatives.

All the while, the tech sector has been grappling to recruit underrepresented talent.

Moreover, despite claims of inclusivity, Web3 also has a significant gender disparity issue, reported Indian Express.

This incident at the DevTernity conference is a glaring example of the systemic issues plaguing diversity efforts in the tech industry.

