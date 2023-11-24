Israeli Military Intelligence Dismissed Warnings Of Hamas Attack, Leading To Over 1,200 Casualties: Report

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In a revelation, it appears that an Israeli military intelligence officer dismissed detailed warnings of a planned Hamas attack, allegedly referring to it as an “imaginary scenario.” This information is according to insiders’ privy to the event.

What Happened: The Financial Times reported that a comprehensive report, warning of the impending Hamas attack, had been sent weeks prior to the highest-ranking intelligence officer in the southern command. The report specifically warned about Hamas’ plans to blow up border posts, infiltrate Israeli territory, and seize control of kibbutzim. The report was reportedly disregarded.

Additional warnings were also reported by lower-ranking soldiers who noticed that Hamas was conducting hostage-taking drills, indicating a looming attack. However, no preventive measures were taken in response to these warnings.

The dismissal of the report is now a hot topic within the intelligence community and could potentially result in disciplinary action. The Israel Defense Forces have, however, maintained that their “commanders and soldiers were exclusively focused strictly” on their mission to defeat Hamas.

According to insiders, the warnings were dismissed not only because they came from lower-ranking soldiers, but also because the Israeli government believed that Hamas had been effectively contained through a severe blockade and other actions.

Image Via Shutterstock

