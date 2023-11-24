Faraday Future Expands Into Middle East, Reveals Limited Edition FF 91 To Debut During Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In a strategic move, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE has announced its foray into the Middle East market. This expansion involves a partnership with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC, and the launch of a limited-edition model specifically designed for this market.

Faraday Future revealed in their press release that the company will release the FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon, with deliveries starting in 2024. The announcement came during a press conference at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, led by the company’s Global CEO, Matthias Aydt.

As part of the launch, the company plans to display its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at the Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix week, starting Nov. 24.

See Also: Former Trump Ally Says Everybody Should Vote For Joe Biden ‘If They Want Our Democracy To Survive’

Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic partnership with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC. He believes this collaboration will accelerate the company’s global expansion in the Middle East.

Upon its entry into the Middle East, Faraday Future has also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Qassimi, CEO of Master Investment Group, and Mohamed Rusan Fyroze, CEO of Siraj Holding LLC. Both of them will join Faraday Future's Global Advisory Board and the board of directors of FF Middle East.

Read Next: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Confirms Starship’s Next Launch Imminent Despite Explosion

Photo courtesy: Faraday Future

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.