Italian Hypercar Maker Pagani Says Europe Should Learn From China For EV Transition: 'They're Doing It Very Well When It Comes To Product And Pricing'

In a bold move, Italy’s high-performance vehicle maker, Pagani Automobili SpA, is mulling over a future in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. The firm’s founder, Horacio Pagani, believes that European car manufacturers could gain valuable insights from China’s advancements in the EV segment.

According to a Bloomberg report, Pagani – one of the few remaining independent ultra-luxury car manufacturers – is exploring new technologies, including EVs. However, the transition to electric for high-performance cars like Pagani may not be immediate. The weight of batteries could potentially affect performance, and drivers of these cars often favor traditional features such as internal combustion engines and manual transmissions.

Horacio Pagani voiced his opinion on this matter, stating, “I think we, as a European market, need to find the right approach to this and make more investments into the EV market.”

Pagani highlighted the necessity of learning from Chinese companies’ experiences in this sector.

"There are a lot of opportunities for the Chinese brands in the EV segment and actually they're doing it very well when it comes to product and pricing," said Pagani, the father.

Currently, Pagani manufactures approximately 50 cars annually, with orders filled until 2025. The company recently debuted its third-generation supercar, the Utopia, in Hong Kong. With a price tag exceeding €2 million ($2.2 million approx.), only 99 coupe versions of the vehicle are planned for production.

With China leading the global EV market and expected to account for 60% of this year’s 14.1 million new passenger EV sales worldwide, the Pagani family suggests that car manufacturers should observe China’s progress in the EV industry.

However, Christopher Pagani, Horacio’s son, opines that full adoption of EVs by high-performance cars will only become a reality when batteries become lighter, and charging times decrease.

Image by Chris Yarzab via Flickr

