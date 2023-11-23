Ex-Prosecutor Calls For 'Gag Order That Has Teeth' On Trump After New Filing Reveals Disturbing Death Threats Against Judge, Clerk: 'Enough Is Enough'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Former federal prosecutor Kristy Greenberg has urged for the effective enforcement of a gag order against ex-President Donald Trump in light of an escalation in disturbing threats related to his civil fraud trial in New York.

What Happened: Greenberg voiced her concerns in an MSNBC interview with Alex Wagner, reports HuffPost. Court filings reveal that Judge Arthur Engoron, his staff, and law clerk have been receiving “credible” threats during the ongoing trial.

Greenberg, in her interview, labeled the threats as “vile” and “sickening.” She stressed that “enough is enough already,” and called for a potent “gag order that has teeth” to effectively mute Trump and put a stop to the threats.

See Also: 2024 Presidential Election Betting Odds: Trump The Favorite, Newsom Gains, Haley Soars Higher, Ramaswamy

An earlier gag order, which is currently on hold, had restricted Trump from discussing the trial. Despite being declared “unconstitutional” by a New York Appellate Division judge, Trump has already been penalized with fines amounting to $15,000 for two breaches of the order.

Charles Hollon of the Public Safety Department’s Judicial Threats Assessment Unit, in a recent filing, advocated for reinstating the gag order on Trump. Hollon’s report indicates that such orders significantly reduced threats, harassment, and disparaging messages against the judge and his staff. However, Trump’s violations contributed to an increase in intimidating messages.

Why It Matters: This call for action comes on the heels of a report revealing a barrage of death threats and anti-Semitic abuse directed at Judge Engoron and his clerk, Allison Greenfield. The threats and abuse escalated following Trump’s online outbursts after the lifting of an earlier gag order. Legal representatives for the New York state court system have since requested the reinstatement of the gag order, citing the “serious and credible” threats against Engoron and Greenfield.

Read Next: Chris Christie Slams Congress For Patting Themselves On The Back: ‘These Jokers Take A Victory Lap’ For Not Shutting The Government

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.