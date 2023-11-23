Chinese Wealth Manager Zhongzhi Faces Insolvency: 'The Hole In Its Book Is Enormous'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The leading wealth management entity in China, Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, is on the brink of insolvency with liabilities nearing a staggering $64 billion. This recent development has sparked concerns over the impact of the country’s property debt crisis on the wider financial market.

What Happened: As reported by Reuters on Tuesday, Zhongzhi, which has a significant stake in China’s real estate industry, disclosed its substantial liabilities to investors in a letter. The firm’s liabilities, ranging from 420 billion yuan ($58 billion) to 460 billion yuan ($64 billion), significantly outweigh its total assets estimated at around 200 billion yuan ($28 billion).

Given its origins in China’s $3 trillion shadow banking sector, Zhongzhi’s financial difficulties could potentially fuel concerns about contagion, despite the general expectation that regulators would step in to avoid a wider fallout.

Zhongzhi’s financial instability first came to light in July when its affiliate, Zhongrong International Trust Co, defaulted on payments for a number of investment products.

An investor in a Zhongrong trust product remarked, “The hole in its books is enormous.”

Further heightening the worry, Zhongzhi admitted to difficulties in liquidating its assets, predominantly long-term debt and equity investments, to tackle the debt. The firm said, “The resources available for debt repayment in the short term are much lower than the group’s overall debt scale.”

Zhongzhi, which initially ventured into timber and real estate businesses in the 1990s and later expanded into various sectors including chipmaking, healthcare, new energy vehicles and finance, has been downsizing due to China’s crackdown on shadow banking and the downturn in the property market.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Zhongzhi has made headlines for its financial crisis. Zhongzhi missed payments on several high-yield investment products, which raised concerns about the stability of China’s shadow banking industry. The financial troubles of Zhongzhi, a major player in China’s private wealth management sector, are reflective of the ongoing turbulence in the Chinese financial landscape.

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari