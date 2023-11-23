Loading... Loading... Loading...

In an emotional court scene, former Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney became visibly upset during his testimony in the ongoing civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: McConney, a long-standing employee of the Trump Organization, on the fourth day of the trial initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James, broke down in tears, saying he "gave up" on his job due to the company’s ongoing legal challenges, The Hill reported.

Serving the Trump Organization from 1987 to February 2023, McConney is under scrutiny for allegations of asset misrepresentation. Despite the legal accusations leveled against the company, he maintained his pride in his work. "I'm very proud of the work that I did," McConney told the court.

"I just wanted to relax and stop being accused of misrepresenting assets for the company that I loved working for. I'm sorry," McConney said.

He vehemently denied any manipulation and said, “I think everything was justified. Numbers don’t represent fully what these assets are worth."

Why It Matters: The lawsuit, which totals a whopping $250 million, alleges that Trump, his two adult sons, and the Trump Organization engaged in fraudulent practices to reduce taxes and secure more favorable insurance coverage. The Trump family has categorically denied these allegations.

With claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud, and falsifying business records on the docket, the trial continues, set to determine the validity of these serious accusations.

The outcome of this trial could have substantial implications for Trump's future business endeavors in New York, including a potential ban on managing businesses, alongside a sizable financial penalty.

