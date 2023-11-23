Joe Biden To Attend Tribute Service For Jimmy Carter's Wife In Georgia

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In an upcoming event, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to pay their respects to the late former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Georgia. Rosalynn, the matriarch of the Carter family, passed away recently after being moved to hospice care.

What Happened: As confirmed by a report from Reuters, the Bidens are scheduled to attend a tribute service at Emory University’s Glen Memorial Church in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away in Plains, Georgia, where she had been receiving hospice care.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Monday’s Gag Order Hearing Went Horribly For Ex-President: Explains Why He Can Certainly Land Up In Jail

The public will be given a chance to pay their respects as Carter’s body will lie in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. Carter’s funeral will take place at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, followed by a burial at the family residence. In honor of Rosalynn Carter’s passing, President Biden has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff until her burial.

Why It Matters: Rosalynn Carter, who passed away at the age of 96, leaves behind a significant legacy. She was an active and politically astute first lady, playing a major role in her husband’s political career at both state and national levels. Moreover, she was known for her passionate advocacy for various causes, particularly in mental health.

As the longest-married U.S. presidential couple, the Carters set a remarkable example of partnership and dedication.

Read Next: Chris Christie Slams Congress For Patting Themselves On The Back: ‘These Jokers Take A Victory Lap’ For Not Shutting The Government

Photo Courtesy: ChameleonsEye On Shutterstock.com

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.