No Terrorism Indications, Says New York Governor After Deadly Explosion Rocks US-Canada Border Crossing In Niagara Falls

Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York, stated that there are no signs indicating a terror attack in the explosion that occurred at the U.S.-Canada border on Wednesday resulting in two deaths.

What Happened: The vehicle, suspected to have been moving at a high velocity, crashed and subsequently caught fire and exploded on the U.S. side of the border, reported NBC News. It has been confirmed that the victims, who were in the car at the time of the incident, included at least one individual from Western New York.

During the incident, a Customs and Border Protection employee suffered minor injuries, received treatment, and was later discharged from the hospital. Law enforcement officials reported that no secondary explosive or device was found during the preliminary search.

The incident led to the brief closure of all Western New York bridge crossings into the U.S. on one of the busiest travel days in the country. However, Governor Hochul later announced the reopening of all bridges.

Investigations are currently underway to determine if the crash was deliberate. Eric Adams, the New York City Mayor, has confirmed that security measures around the city have been beefed up due to the upcoming holiday.

Why It Matters: The FBI, New York State Police, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating the incident. The vehicle was reportedly traveling from the Canadian side of the border and exploded as it approached a secondary search checkpoint. The cause of the explosion remains unknown. This incident has raised security concerns at the border, leading to increased vigilance, especially in light of the holiday season.

Image by Hashim Gaad via Pexels

