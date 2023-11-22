What's Going On With Zoom Stock?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM shares are trading lower on Wednesday. The stock has been volatile following the release of the company's third-quarter earnings.

What To Know: Zoom reported its third-quarter financial results on Monday. The company posted quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion, above the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion, representing growth of 3.2% year-over-year.

Quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share surpassed analyst estimates of $1.08 per share, a 20.56% increase over earnings of $1.07 per share from the same quarter in 2022.

Zoom also issued guidance above estimates, with fourth-quarter revenue anticipated to be between $1.125 billion and $1.13 billion, versus estimates of $1.13 billion, and earnings expected to be between $1.13 and $1.15 per share versus estimates of $1.00 per share.

Full-year revenue is estimated to be between $4.506 billion and $4.511 billion versus estimates of $4.5 billion. Full-year earnings are expected to be between $4.93 and $4.95 per share versus estimates of $4.27 per share.

Zoom stock has experienced volatility in the days after the company's earnings release, with shares pulling back on Wednesday by over 3%.

Additionally, two analysts changed their price targets on the stock on Tuesday. Barclays analyst Ryan Macwilliams maintained Zoom Video Comm with a Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $80 to $70 and Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained Zoom Video Comms with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $76 to $69.

ZM Price Action: Shares of ZM were down 2.76% at $64.12 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

