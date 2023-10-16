This Analyst With 84% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 67% Upside In SMART Global Holdings - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks settled mostly lower on Friday, following an increase in crude oil prices and higher inflation expectations. However, the Dow and S&P 500 recorded weekly gains, closing higher by around 0.8% and 0.45% respectively.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Chris Caso

Analyst Firm: Wolfe Research

Ratings Accuracy: 85%

Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on Arm Holdings plc ARM with a Peer Perform on Oct. 9, 2023.

Recent News: ARM Holdings launched its initial public offering (IPO), with a valuation of $54.5 billion, marking the biggest IPO of 2023.

Analyst: Subash Chandra

Analyst Firm: Benchmark

Ratings Accuracy: 85%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Oil Corporation MRO and cut the price target from $32 to $28 on Oct. 12, 2023. This analyst sees around 0.3% downside in the stock.

Recent News: Marathon Oil posted in-line earnings for the second quarter.

Analyst: Ross Seymore

Analyst Firm: Deutsche Bank

Ratings Accuracy: 85%

Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on Arm Holdings plc ARM with a Buy rating and a price target of $60 on Oct. 9, 2023. This analyst sees around 19% upside in the stock.

Recent News: ARM Holdings launched its initial public offering (IPO), with a valuation of $54.5 billion, marking the biggest IPO of 2023.

Analyst: Quinn Bolton

Analyst Firm: Needham

Ratings Accuracy: 84%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH with a price target of $22 on Oct. 13, 2023. This analyst sees more than 67% upside in the stock.

Recent News: SMART Global reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance below estimates.

Analyst: Jeremy Campbell

Analyst Firm: Barclays

Ratings Accuracy: 83%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX and cut the price target from $308 to $278 on Oct. 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 16% upside in the stock.

Recent News: MarketAxess Holdings inked a deal to acquire Pragma for an undisclosed amount.

Read More: Caleres, Cloudflare And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling