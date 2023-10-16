55% Of The World's Population Now Owns A Smartphone, But billions still remain unconnected

Loading... Loading... Loading...

More than half the global population now owns a smartphone, marking a three percentage point increase from last year. However, about 3.4 billion people still lack access to this essential technology.

What Happened: Last week, the GSM Association released its 2023 Mobile Internet Connectivity Report, providing critical insights into mobile internet and smartphone adoption worldwide.

The report highlighted an increase in smartphone ownership from 52% in 2022 to 55% this year. It attributed this development to falling device prices and increased mobile internet availability.

Moreover, the number of mobile internet users worldwide has escalated to 4.6 billion from 4.3 billion in 2022, accounting for 57% of the global population, reported GizChina.

However, GSMA has identified a significant digital divide. Even today, approximately 3.4 billion people remain unconnected due to affordability, lack of infrastructure, and digital skills.

Another surprising revelation was regarding feature phones. As per the report, around 600 million people, equivalent to approximately 8% of the world’s population, continue to “rely on the internet via feature phones.”

The report also underlined various obstacles to mobile internet expansion, including device and data service costs, limited infrastructure, lack of digital skills, safety concerns, and absence of relevant content in local languages and cultures.

It emphasized regional disparities in mobile internet technology, stating that while 4G technology has become dominant in regions like North America, East Asia, and the Pacific, it’s a different story in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East and North Africa, where 3G remains the most common mobile internet technology.

Mats Granryd, the director general of GSMA, stressed the need to bridge the digital divide to provide essential services and opportunities, particularly for marginalized groups.

“Billions of individuals, particularly those who are poorer, less educated, rural, and female, are denied access to essential services and income-generating opportunities,” Granryd said. “To address this issue, Granryd calls for an urgent acceleration of digital inclusion and the removal of barriers to prevent the digital divide from further widening.”

