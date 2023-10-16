Controversial New York Senate Bill Will Require 3D Printer Shoppers To Go Through A Criminal Background Check

A proposed New York Senate bill would require people to undergo criminal background history checks for purchasing 3D printers.

What Happened: Amidst a rising concern of ghost guns in New York, a new bill is proposing that anyone who purchases 3D printers would have to undergo a criminal background history check.

A summary of the bill says that it "requires a criminal history background check for the purchase of a three-dimensional printer capable of creating firearms."

If the bill passes muster, it will prohibit the sale of 3D printers to people who would be disqualified to get a license to own a firearm.

The concern here is that people who cannot legally get a firearm would resort to using 3D printed ones instead, defeating the purpose of disallowing them a firearm license in the first place.

The proposed bill would empower retailers who sell 3D printers to request a background history check, something that might run afoul of privacy activists.

Why It Matters: While 3D printers sound innocuous at first, they can be weaponized to make firearms without any sort of tracking whatsoever.

Basically, anyone with the blueprints to make a firearm can print a weapon in their kitchen and it will be untraceable by the law enforcement authorities.

Some guns can be made entirely using 3D printers, while others require many metal parts. To circumvent background checks, some people print the chassis of the gun using a 3D printer, and purchase the barrel from outside.

3D printers also cost considerably less now, starting at just $200. All these factors put together have lowered the barriers to entry for those who want to own a gun.

