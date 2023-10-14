Iran's Foreign Minister Warns Israel Of Possible 'New Fronts' Amidst Latter's War With Hamas

Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has issued a warning to Israel about potential "new fronts" should its alleged "war crimes" in Gaza persist.

As reported by The Telegraph on Friday, the Iranian official suggested that other parties against Israel, such as Hezbollah and militants in Syria, could support Hamas in the ongoing conflict.

"Naturally, with the continuation of Israeli war crimes and the humanitarian siege of Gaza and Palestine, any decision and possibility by other members of the resistance movement is probable," said Amir-Abdollahian during his visit to Beirut. He did not disclose the identities of the Western officials he had communicated with regarding this matter.

The so-called resistance movement includes groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and various militant groups based in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement revealed on Friday that it is "fully prepared" to join Hamas against Israel when the time comes. This statement was made amidst the ongoing exchange of fire between Hamas and Israel, which has resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's deputy chief, affirmed their readiness to participate in the conflict on their terms. Despite calls from major countries, Arab nations, and United Nations envoys for Hezbollah to remain neutral, Qassem stated, "Hezbollah knows its duties."

In recent days, Israel has engaged in limited retaliatory attacks with Hezbollah and its allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon.

