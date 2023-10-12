Trump's Niece Says Her Uncle's Supporters Know He's A Fraud: 'They Identify With The Fact He Gets Away With Everything'

Former president Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump offered a different perspective on why her uncle’s supporters cling to him despite the odds heavily stacked up against his reelection to office amid his legal challenges.

Trump’s Hold On His Support Base: Weighing in on why Donald Trump has deep support across much of the country, Mary Trump said “They identify not with Donald’s strength….but with his weakness.” Mary Trump, a psychologists, was speaking at the New Republic’s “Stop Trump” summit on Wednesday.

Mary Trump said the former president’s supporters know to some extent he is a fraud and in fact they like that about him. “

The stakes of the 2024 election could not be clearer, says Mary Trump: It's "​​a choice between democracy and fascism. "They identify with the fact that he gets away with everything,” she said.

Trump’s Misunderstood Image: The media’s portrayal of Donald Trump as a “working class hero” and “successful businessman” was based on the misunderstanding that he grew up privileged in Manhattan, his niece said. She called it as one of the biggest scams.

He [Donald Trump] then exploited it, she said.

Mary Trump also said the former president acts like a “dry drunk,” a condition referring to someone being sober but still turning to destructive habits.

“The deeper cause is his insecurity. This is a man who knows on an unconscious level that he is absolutely nothing of what he claims to be,” she added.

