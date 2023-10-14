Deal Alert: Apple Watch Series 9 Gets Its First Discount, Now Available For Under $500

The new Apple Watch Series 9 has now received its first discount since launch, bringing down the price of Apple's latest smartwatch to under $500.

What Is The Deal: The Apple Watch Series 9 is now available at a discount of $40 on Amazon, bringing down the price to $489. This is the first discount on the smartwatch since its launch on Sept. 12 during the Wonderlust event.

As such, this is the current all-time low price on the Apple Watch Series 9. There were two previous instances of a discount, but those deals were only available for a few minutes, suggesting that it was a price glitch.

If you are looking to upgrade from an old Apple Watch, or want to dive into this world for the first time, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a good option to consider.

See Also: From Funny Edits Of Pets To Cleaning Out The Room, Pixel 8 Pro’s AI Magic Editor Is Quickly Emerging A Fan-Favorite

It features all the bells and whistles you would expect from an Apple Watch, while promising a faster and more seamless performance thanks to the new S9 SiP (System in Package) chip. This new chip also improves boot and loading times.

Apple Watch Series 9 Features: The Apple Watch Series 9 runs on watchOS 10 out of the box, with S9 SiP to keep it ticking.

Thanks to this chip, the latest Apple Watch can now process Siri requests on-device, which not only improves the speed of responses, but also increases power efficiency.

Another notable improvement is the significantly brighter display – the Apple Watch Series 9 display can get as bright as 2,000 nits, which is double that of the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple has also introduced a new double-tap gesture that allows users to answer and end phone calls or snooze alarms. This can be triggered using the index finger and thumb.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple AirTags Are Stalkers’ ‘Weapon Of Choice’: Dozens Of Victims Allege In A New Class Action Lawsuit

Disclosure: This article was composed and investigated by the Benzinga team. Our aim is to spotlight products and services that may pique your curiosity. In the event you make a purchase, we might earn a modest portion of the revenue from the sale through our affiliates. However, it does not influence our recommendations, and we do not endorse a product. We function independently from our advertising team.