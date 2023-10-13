Trump's Niece Slams Her Uncle's Distasteful Comments Against Israel After Hamas Strikes: 'There's A Reason Why Donald Loves The Poorly Educated'

As Donald Trump criticized Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a campaign rally in Florida, his niece and psychologist Mary Trump took a dig at her uncle.

What Happened? Donald Trump called the Lebanese Hezbollah militants, supporters of Palestinian militant outfit Hamas, “very smart” at a time the country is reeling under attacks by Hamas, which have left over 1,200 Israelites dead.

He also blamed Netanyahu for letting him down at the last moment in 2020 when the U.S. plotted to kill Iran's intelligence commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani.

“I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing,” the former president said. He also took aim at Israel’s intelligence for anticipating the Hamas strikes and preventing them.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as a “very smart man,” and lauded him for controlling a nation of 1.4 billion people with an iron fist.

Sharing a video clip of Donald Trump’s speech, his niece said on X, formerly Twitter, “There’s a reason why Donald [Trump] loves the poorly educated.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Her Uncle’s Supporters Know He’s A Fraud: ‘They Identify With The Fact He Gets Away With Everything’

Why It’s Important: Donald Trump’s verbal volley against Israel and its leaders at a time of crisis was sharply criticized by political analysts.

Responding to the former president’s insensitive remarks, Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said, “It is “shameful that a man like that, a former U.S. president, abets propaganda and disseminates things that wound the spirit of Israel’s fighters and its citizens,” Reuters reported.

President Joe Biden has condemned the Hamas’ unprovoked attacks. Speaking with the American Jewish community late Wednesday, the president pledged his full and continued support for the government and people of Israel.

Read Next: How To Invest In Startups