Nikki Haley Hits Back At Trump's Comments On Hezbollah Amid Israel-Hamas Crisis: 'Can't Have Someone Who Is So Clouded With The Past'

At a recent New Hampshire town hall, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley called for a fresh generation of leadership, urging Americans to leave the “negativity and chaos” associated with former President Donald Trump in the past.

According to a report by USA TODAY, Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations, criticized Trump’s recent comments praising Hezbollah and criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She emphasized the need for the U.S. to stand with Israel and stressed the importance of countering Iran and eliminating Hamas.

See Also: Jack Smith’s Latest Court Filing Reveals Prosecutors Know Why Trump Kept Classified Documents

Haley, who served under Trump’s administration, said, “We can’t have someone who is so clouded with the past that they can’t see the future.”

She also noted, “Donald Trump was the right president at the right time. I don’t think he’s the right president now.”

Following strong performances in the first two GOP debates, Haley has seen a surge in poll ratings. A recent USA TODAY/Boston Globe/Suffolk University survey of likely New Hampshire voters showed Haley surpassing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former Trump alternative. However, Haley’s 19% backing is still far behind Trump’s 49% support.

Despite this gap, Trump has shifted his focus to Haley. Meanwhile, Haley continues to expand her operations in both Iowa and New Hampshire, distinguishing herself with aggressive debate performances and a focus on finding common ground between Democrats and Republicans.

Read Next: Robert De Niro Says Trump Is Not A Bad Man But ‘Truly…Evil One’: ‘Democracy Won’t Survive The Return Of A Wannabe Dictator’

Image By Michelmond Via Shutterstock