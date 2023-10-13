Will Hurd Discusses How Nikki Haley Can Outperform Donald Trump: 'She Has The Momentum'

Former Congressman Will Hurd (R-TX) has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race, endorsing former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as a promising contender against Donald Trump.

According to a recent Forbes interview, Hurd, who served as a CIA officer before his six years in Congress, believes that Haley will be able to give Trump and Biden a competition. He also admitted that he was a “dark horse” candidate when he failed to secure enough national support to qualify for the first two Republican primary debates.

“She has the momentum, she has the experience, and she's the only person who's consistently polled as beating Joe Biden in the general election,” Hurd said.

See Also: Trump Niece Blames Her Uncle For Likely Passing On Israel’s National Security Secrets To Hamas: ‘Why Is He Still Allowed To Roam Free’

Despite Trump’s commanding lead in the polls, Hurd remains optimistic. A recent Fox News poll showed Trump with 59% support from Republican voters, trailed by Florida Governor Ron Desantis with 13%. However, the same poll revealed that Haley has made significant gains since September, doubling her numbers to 10%.

“Donald Trump is not inevitable,” Hurd stated. “He can be beat.”

Hurd criticized Trump’s fitness for office, particularly his handling of foreign affairs. He drew attention to Trump’s response to a Hamas attack on Israel, where Trump wrongly linked the attack to his unfounded claims of a “rigged” 2020 election and praised the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

For Hurd, the Republican Party has a chance to reverse a 20-year trend of losing the popular vote at the national level, provided they choose the right leaders.

Read Next: Former Ohio University Wrestlers Accuse Trump Ally Jim Jordan Of Betrayal

Photo Courtesy Picryl.com