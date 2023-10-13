Fisker To Open Shanghai Lounge, Gears Up For Deliveries In World's Largest Auto Market

California-based EV maker Fisker Inc FSR said on Thursday that it expects to officially open a lounge in China in December 2023 or January 2024.

What Happened: The lounge will be located on Taicang Road in Shanghai, the company said, where consumers can get a closer look at its vehicles.

Fisker, which currently delivers its vehicles only in the U.S. and Europe, established an office in China in 2022. Deliveries of the Fisker Ocean SUV are expected to start in China by Q1 2024.

“Our goal since the company was established in 2016 has been to operate as a fully global firm. The EV industry is rapidly growing in China, and we want Fisker to be positioned as one of only two pure foreign EV brands. The Chinese customer deserves as much choice as possible, and we intend to provide it to them," company CEO Henrik Fisker said.

Why Is It Important: Fisker Ocean SUV is available in four trims — Extreme, Ultra, Sport and One. Sport is the base trim priced at $37,499 in the U.S. and Ultra has a price tag of $49,000.The Extreme and One models are priced at $68,999.

Image Via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla Unveils Limited Edition CyberBeer, CyberStein: A Toast To The Upcoming Cybertruck Launch?