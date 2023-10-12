Elon Musk's Starlink Has Found Nemo — Satellite Internet A Reality At Point Furthest From Land

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday touted Starlink capabilities at Point Nemo.

What Happened: Point Nemo is a point in the Pacific Ocean farthest from land at a distance of about 2,688 kilometers or nearly 1,670 miles from the nearest land of Ducie Island.

“Incredible Starlink bandwidth though, as users per unit area is almost zero,” Musk said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He was responding to a user who termed the point ‘the oceanic pole of inaccessibility.’

Starlink is the internet service provided by SpaceX with the help of a satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit. Musk has previously said that Starlink works ‘quite well’ in Antarctica too owing to low demand.

Why It Matters: Last month, Starlink said that it has touched 2 million active customers, adding a million more solely in the last 9 months.

Earlier this year, SpaceX changed Starlink prices depending on capacity in the users' areas. While Starlink prices were lowered in areas with excess capacity, it was increased in areas with limited capacity.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: ‘You Just Lost Kentucky Truck Plant’: How Ford-UAW Labor Talks Broke Down In Just 10 Minutes