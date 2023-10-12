Apple's 2023 MacBook Air With M2 Chip Is Available At A $250 Discount And A New All-Time Low Price

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is now available at an eye-watering discount of $250 on Amazon, bringing the notebook down to a new all-time low price.

What Is The Deal: Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is available at a discount of $250 on Amazon, bringing down the price to $1,049. This is a new all-time low price.

Amazon is offering this M2 MacBook Air deal on the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD combination. It is applicable on all the four color options – Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

The 15-inch MacBook Air provides the best of both worlds – it is almost as portable as its smaller 13-inch sibling, and yet the display and battery are large enough to let you work on the go without worrying about being cramped for space or power.

The M2 chip that powers it makes it an even better notebook for working on the go – Apple claims that the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air can last an entire day of usage.

MacBook Air Features: This MacBook Air sports a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits brightness. It supports True Tone technology that helps in accurate color reproduction.

Powering this MacBook Air is the M2 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Apple claims that the battery should last 18 hours of usage on a single charge, which is adequate for more than a day's worth of usage.

Connectivity options on this MacBook Air include a MagSafe 3 charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3.

