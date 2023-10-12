Waking Up To A Restarted iPhone? Users Report It Has Been Happening For A While, This Apple App Could Be A Likely Culprit

If you have woken up to a restarted iPhone, you are not alone. Several users are reporting now that their iPhones restarted while they were asleep at night, and an Apple Inc. AAPL app could be to blame for this "sleepgate" issue.

What Happened: Several users have reported waking up to their iPhones asking for their passcode. Some of them have even said that their iPhone was turned off for several hours, restarting only due to the alarms set.

Several users reported that their iPhones running the latest iOS 17 update were turned off for multiple hours overnight.

"I would've just said it's a bug if it restarted within a minute or so, but why would it stay off for four hours and then just magically boot about half an hour prior to my alarm going off?" a user posted on Reddit, showing the battery graph with the missing hours.

This bug apparently impacts iPads and even the six-year-old iPhone X, which received the iOS 16.6.1 as its last update. So, it's not necessarily an iOS 17 bug.

However, some other users had a different theory, suggesting that the affected iPhones and iPads reboot immediately, but the battery usage tracking only begins after the passcode is entered.

Is Apple Music Going Rogue?

Considering the fact that iPads and old iPhones not running the iOS 17 update are also impacted by this "sleepgate" issue, there could be other reasons for the rebooting of iPhones.

A user reportedly collected data logs from their iPhone and found out that Apple Music could have a possible memory leak.

Essentially, Apple Music is using too much RAM, causing a memory overflow, resulting in iPhones and iPads rebooting themselves to end the process and free up memory.

The exact cause is unclear, but if you have been waking up to your iPhone asking for a passcode in the morning, you know you are not alone.

