What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock Thursday?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher Thursday. The stock appears to be moving on continued momentum in anticipation of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film debut.

What To Know: Late Wednesday, Swift took to X (formerly Twitter), to announce that AMC will open up early access to the Eras Tour concert film on Thursday in the U.S. and Canada "due to unprecedented demand."

"It’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world," Swift said.

AMC will also add extra showtimes throughout the opening weekend for the film, according to Swift.

When tickets first became available in August, AMC said the concert film set a single day record for ticket sales revenue. Last week, AMC announced that "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" had crossed the $100 million mark in worldwide advance ticket sales as of Oct. 4.

Over the weekend, CEO Adam Aron suggested demand could continue to climb as "most people book the day before or day of their theatre visit."

Check This Out: AMC Entertainment Prints Bullish Patterns Ahead Of 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Release: What To Watch

AMC Price Action: AMC shares were up 2.21% at $10.65 at the time of publication, adding to gains of more than 25% over the last week, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Dave Dugdale from Flickr.