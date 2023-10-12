Fani Willis Clashes With Jim Jordan Over Trump's Georgia Trial: 'You Are Abusing Your Authority'

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has fired back at House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) over requests for information concerning her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others involved in obstructing President Joe Biden's electoral victory in Georgia.

As reported by The Hill, Willis sent a strongly-worded response to Jordan’s late September letter, accusing him of being “ignorant” of the U.S. and Georgia Constitutions and codes.

"A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution,” her letter added.

Jordan initially wrote to Willis in August, requesting all documents and communications related to the case. He argued that Congress and the Judiciary Committee have a strong legislative interest in ensuring local prosecutors do not misuse their authority to target federal officials for political reasons.

Willis, however, dismissed Jordan’s requests, suggesting that he was actively and aggressively engaged in a scheme to obstruct the case. She noted that he had already shown his intent to interfere during an appearance on Mark Levin's show in September.

In her latest letter, Willis expressed irritation at Jordan's ongoing requests, emphasizing that his demands posed serious constitutional concerns regarding federalism and separation of powers. She also noted that her team was “exceptionally busy” dealing with an ongoing criminal matter.

