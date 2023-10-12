Despite Prominence, Vice President Kamala Harris Faces Public Perception And Party Reception Challenges: NYT

Despite her rise to prominence, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to grapple with public perception issues and a lukewarm reception within her party,

According to an op-ed by The New York Times by Astead W. Herndon, Harris, who was once touted as the Next Face of the Party following her 2017 arrival in Washington as a senator, has experienced a rocky political journey. It has been marred by a disappointing 2020 presidential campaign and subsequent reputational fallout.

Although Democrats performed well in the 2022 midterm elections and special elections, the party has yet to fully embrace Harris as the successor to President Joe Biden. Public polls also highlight a perception problem, with an NBC News poll reporting that 49% of voters have an unfavorable view of Harris.

These issues have led to speculation about Harris’ role in the 2024 presidential race. Both Republicans and Democrats have openly questioned her suitability for the presidency. Republican candidates, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, have used this uncertainty to their advantage, suggesting that a vote for Biden would essentially be a vote for Harris.

Despite these challenges, the Democratic National Committee and advocacy groups continue to support Harris. Emily's List, a liberal advocacy group, pledged to spend tens of millions in 2024 specifically to back Harris. The Vice President’s closest allies, particularly a group of Black women in national Democratic politics, have voiced their frustration with her treatment.

The situation underscores Harris’ struggle to define her leadership amidst doubts and skepticism, a battle she is expected to continue fighting as the 2024 elections loom.

Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock