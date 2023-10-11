RFK Jr's Super PAC Nets $11M In Hours After Declaring Independent Presidential Bid, Seeks Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Backing

Within hours of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declaring his independent presidential bid, his super PAC, American Values 2024, managed to raise over $11 million.

As per a Politico report, the PAC secured $11.28 million in just six hours after Kennedy’s announcement in Philadelphia on Indigenous People's Day. Tony Lyons, a co-founder of the PAC, credited the impressive influx to “millions of independent-minded Americans.”

"They are angry at the DNC for attempting to disenfranchise them, eager to support an honest Democrat and more open than ever before in American history to an Independent and honest candidate,” he said.

Lyons also revealed ongoing discussions with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, seeking his backing for Kennedy's campaign. Although he did not divulge the specifics of their talks, he expressed optimism about Musk’s potential involvement, saying it would align with Musk’s previous statements and actions.

The PAC acknowledged that the donations received on Monday came from “people of all political persuasions”. It has already raised $28 million since its inception, with contributions from both Democratic and Republican donors.

